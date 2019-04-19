Temptations & Four Tops

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

For more than 40 years, The Temptations and Four Tops have prospered, propelling popular music with a series of smash hits and sold-out performances throughout the world. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $49-$79. akroncivic.com

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
