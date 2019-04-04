The Kent Stage presents Cyrille Aimée

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

From singing on street corners in Europe and sneaking out to sing in gypsy encampments, this incredible talent now dazzles audiences at some of the world’s most prestigious jazz festivals and acts on Broadway. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $25-$35. thekentstage.com

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240
