Voices in the Valley presents Trout Steak Revival

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Defined more by expressive songwriting and heartfelt harmonies than any one genre, this five-member crosses the boundaries of folk, indie, bluegrass and roots with its own style of Americana. Beer, wine and adult beverages are available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 7 p.m. $15-$20. peninsulahistory.org

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
