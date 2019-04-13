44th annual Evening with the Kent State Orchestra

Kent State University Student Center 1075 Risman Drive , Kent, Ohio 44242

The evening begins with hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Dinner will be served, followed by a performance of the Kent State University Orchestra. Under the direction of Dr. Jungho Kim, the orchestra will perform works by Tchaikovsky, Brahms, Prokofiev and more. Dr. Saroj Sutaria, winner of the annual conduct-the-orchestra auction, will also join the orchestra to conduct Mozart’s Overture to “Marriage of Figaro” and Strauss’s “Radetzky March.” Kent State University Student Center Ballroom, 1075 Risman Dr., Kent. 6-10 p.m. $80. kent.edu/music

Kent State University Student Center 1075 Risman Drive , Kent, Ohio 44242 View Map
