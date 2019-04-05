Blu Jazz presents Miles Okazaki

This critically-acclaimed New York City guitarist and composer brings the music of his all-original album “Trickster” to Blu for a special masterclass and live concert event, featuring Miles Okazaki, Matt Mitchell, Anthony Tidd and Sean Rickman. This concert is presented by the Blu Jazz Masterclass Foundation. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 6 p.m./Masterclass, 8 p.m./Concert. $10-$20. blujazzakron.com