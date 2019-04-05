First Friday Family Movie: “Where the Wild Things Are”

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

The Canton Palace Theatre presents a family-friendly movie as part of the Canton First Friday celebration “Locally Literate.” Yearning for escape and adventure, a young boy runs away from home and sails to an island filled with creatures that take him in as their king. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 7:30 p.m. Free. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio
