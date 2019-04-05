Jilly’s Music Room presents Colin Dussault’s Blues Project

to Google Calendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents Colin Dussault’s Blues Project - 2019-04-05 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents Colin Dussault’s Blues Project - 2019-04-05 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents Colin Dussault’s Blues Project - 2019-04-05 20:00:00 iCalendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents Colin Dussault’s Blues Project - 2019-04-05 20:00:00

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

The harmonica-driven, blues-based, roots, rock and soul music of this band out of Cleveland comes from Dussault, along with guitarist Jim Feeney, bassist Fred Tobey, pianist Gregg Hurd and drummer Steve Zavesky. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m.-Midnight. Free. jillysmusicroom.com

Info

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
to Google Calendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents Colin Dussault’s Blues Project - 2019-04-05 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents Colin Dussault’s Blues Project - 2019-04-05 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents Colin Dussault’s Blues Project - 2019-04-05 20:00:00 iCalendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents Colin Dussault’s Blues Project - 2019-04-05 20:00:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

April 3, 2019

Thursday

April 4, 2019

Friday

April 5, 2019

Saturday

April 6, 2019

  • Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Lock 3

Sunday

April 7, 2019

Monday

April 8, 2019

Tuesday

April 9, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail