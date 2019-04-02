Live Nation presents Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

Their classic blend of hard-core R&B, street-level rock, molten grooves, soulful guitar licks and blistering horn section continues to put a unique stamp on the Jersey Shore sound. MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $30-$58. livenation.com

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
