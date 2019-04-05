The Land of Ozz: The Ultimate Ozzy Osbourne Experience presented by WONE

to Google Calendar - The Land of Ozz: The Ultimate Ozzy Osbourne Experience presented by WONE - 2019-04-05 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Land of Ozz: The Ultimate Ozzy Osbourne Experience presented by WONE - 2019-04-05 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Land of Ozz: The Ultimate Ozzy Osbourne Experience presented by WONE - 2019-04-05 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Land of Ozz: The Ultimate Ozzy Osbourne Experience presented by WONE - 2019-04-05 20:00:00

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

This show focuses on the classic Randy Rhoads era of the albums “Blizzard of Ozz” and “Diary of a Madman,” as well as gems from the later Ozzy periods and a few Black Sabbath tunes. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20. akroncivic.com

Info

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - The Land of Ozz: The Ultimate Ozzy Osbourne Experience presented by WONE - 2019-04-05 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Land of Ozz: The Ultimate Ozzy Osbourne Experience presented by WONE - 2019-04-05 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Land of Ozz: The Ultimate Ozzy Osbourne Experience presented by WONE - 2019-04-05 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Land of Ozz: The Ultimate Ozzy Osbourne Experience presented by WONE - 2019-04-05 20:00:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

April 3, 2019

Thursday

April 4, 2019

Friday

April 5, 2019

Saturday

April 6, 2019

  • Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Lock 3

Sunday

April 7, 2019

Monday

April 8, 2019

Tuesday

April 9, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail