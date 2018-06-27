45th Annual Stow Pride Community Breakfast

$12 includes full country breakfast buffet
Join us as we recognize the Business Person of the Year, Small Business of the Year (New Award), Volunteer & Friend of the Community Award (Combined Award), and four Stow Munroe-Falls Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Recipients
Enjoy a wonderful program with awards, door prizes, music and more!
Invite your family, friends and business associates. Limited to 200 attendees!
Thank You Sponsors!
Chick-fil-A, Home Instead Senior Care, Mike Barnes - Munroe Falls City Council-At-Large,
Northwood Realty Services, Shon Christy Social Media, Stow Sentry, Studio 9 Salon,
The Rotary Club of Stow & Munroe Falls, Thomas C. Loepp, Law Offices, Co., LPA, TTR Shipping
Register: smfcc.com (events section), 330.688.1579 or smfcc@smfcc.com