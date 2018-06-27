45th Annual Stow Pride Community Breakfast

$12 includes full country breakfast buffet

Join us as we recognize the Business Person of the Year, Small Business of the Year (New Award), Volunteer & Friend of the Community Award (Combined Award), and four Stow Munroe-Falls Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Recipients

Enjoy a wonderful program with awards, door prizes, music and more!

Invite your family, friends and business associates. Limited to 200 attendees!

Thank You Sponsors!

Chick-fil-A, Home Instead Senior Care, Mike Barnes - Munroe Falls City Council-At-Large,

Northwood Realty Services, Shon Christy Social Media, Stow Sentry, Studio 9 Salon,

The Rotary Club of Stow & Munroe Falls, Thomas C. Loepp, Law Offices, Co., LPA, TTR Shipping

Register: smfcc.com (events section), 330.688.1579 or smfcc@smfcc.com