No Muffin Left Behind Sale

Main Street Gourmet gets a chance to clean out the freezer with this very popular bakery outlet sale where all frozen bakery products are $1.25 per pound. A portion of the proceeds and all left-over food goes to the Foodbank. Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, 350 Opportunity Parkway, Akron. 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Free. akroncantonfoodbank.org