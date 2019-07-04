4th Annual 4th of July Free The Mind/Anchor The Soul 5K Walk/Run

West Milton Football Field 1 Wright Rd , West Milton, Ohio 45383

Help us raise funds to break the stigma on mental health, promote suicide prevention. *Cash prizes – Top Male & Female overall - $100 each, 2nd Place Male & Female $50 each. Teams over 7 – receive a $3 discount, the largest team receives a free Papa John’s pizza coupon per member. *Door prizes* and top Male and Female prizes to be awarded per category; ages 6-14, 15-19, 20-30, 31-40, 41-50, 51-60, 61-70, 71 and over. (Must be present to win) Enjoy snacks after the race and then join our community for the annual 4th of July parade and festival. Thursday, July 4th, Start Time 9:00 a.m., 1 Wright Rd, West Milton, OH 45383, $26 plus registration fee (Non-refundable) Kids 8 and under free with adult (no shirt) Preregister before June 21st to receive T-shirt & sparklers, 8:00-8:45 Registration U& packet pick-up on race day. Online registration at: www.freethemindanchorthesoul.com

