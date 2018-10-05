4th annual Art Harvest Trick-or-Treat First Friday

Canton Museum of Art 1001 Market Avenue North, Canton, Ohio 44702

Bring your little gal or ghoul to the Canton Museum of Art for this fun Halloween First Friday event. Kids should arrive in their favorite Halloween costume to go trick-or-treating in the museum for candies and other goodies. Also enjoy Halloween themed make-and-take art projects and classic carnival games. Space is limited. Registration is required. Canton Museum of Art, 1001 Market Ave. N, Canton. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free. cantonart.org

Canton Museum of Art 1001 Market Avenue North, Canton, Ohio 44702
Art & Exhibitions, Costume Party, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, This & That
