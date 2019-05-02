Voices in the Valley presents Town Mountain

to Google Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents Town Mountain - 2019-05-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents Town Mountain - 2019-05-02 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents Town Mountain - 2019-05-02 19:00:00 iCalendar - Voices in the Valley presents Town Mountain - 2019-05-02 19:00:00

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

The hearty base of first- and second-generation bluegrass and country, old school rock ‘n’ roll and boogie-woogie bring this band’s music to life and reflect the group’s wide-ranging influences, from the Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia to the vintage country of Willie, Waylon and Merle. Beer, wine and adult beverages are available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 7 p.m. $17-$20. peninsulahistory.org

Info

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
to Google Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents Town Mountain - 2019-05-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents Town Mountain - 2019-05-02 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Voices in the Valley presents Town Mountain - 2019-05-02 19:00:00 iCalendar - Voices in the Valley presents Town Mountain - 2019-05-02 19:00:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

April 29, 2019

Tuesday

April 30, 2019

Wednesday

May 1, 2019

Thursday

May 2, 2019

Friday

May 3, 2019

Saturday

May 4, 2019

Sunday

May 5, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail