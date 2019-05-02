Voices in the Valley presents Town Mountain

The hearty base of first- and second-generation bluegrass and country, old school rock ‘n’ roll and boogie-woogie bring this band’s music to life and reflect the group’s wide-ranging influences, from the Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia to the vintage country of Willie, Waylon and Merle. Beer, wine and adult beverages are available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 7 p.m. $17-$20. peninsulahistory.org