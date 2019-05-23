Lou’s voice carries each song forward, made even more recognizable and potent by the voices of bandmates Josh Rilko on mandolin and PJ George on bass, plus special guests. Beer, wine and adult beverages are available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $20-$25. peninsulahistory.org
Voices in the Valley presents Lindsey Lou and the Flatbellys
G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
