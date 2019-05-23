World Turtle Day Hike & Fire

to Google Calendar - World Turtle Day Hike & Fire - 2019-05-23 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - World Turtle Day Hike & Fire - 2019-05-23 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - World Turtle Day Hike & Fire - 2019-05-23 19:30:00 iCalendar - World Turtle Day Hike & Fire - 2019-05-23 19:30:00

Firestone Metro Park 2400 Harrington Road, Akron, Ohio 44319

Search for and learn about turtles at Little Turtle Pond, then cozy up to a campfire and listen to turtle legends. Program will move to the shelter if it rains. Firestone Metro Park, Tuscarawas Meadows Area, 2620 Harrington Road, Akron. 7:30-9 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Info

Firestone Metro Park 2400 Harrington Road, Akron, Ohio 44319 View Map
Events in The 330, Kids & Family, Outdoor Activities, This & That
to Google Calendar - World Turtle Day Hike & Fire - 2019-05-23 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - World Turtle Day Hike & Fire - 2019-05-23 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - World Turtle Day Hike & Fire - 2019-05-23 19:30:00 iCalendar - World Turtle Day Hike & Fire - 2019-05-23 19:30:00

Tags

Subscribe right rail

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

restaurant &amp; bar guide

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

May 23, 2019

Friday

May 24, 2019

Saturday

May 25, 2019

Sunday

May 26, 2019

Monday

May 27, 2019

Tuesday

May 28, 2019

Wednesday

May 29, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours