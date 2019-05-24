This world-renowned pianist and organist of Ray Charles, Dr. John and the Count Basie Orchestra brings his electrifying artistry to the Rubber City with a must-hear masterclass and live concert event, featuring Bobby Floyd, Derek DiCenzo and Reggie Jackson. Presented by the Blu Jazz Masterclass Foundation. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 6 p.m. Masterclass, 8 p.m. Concert. $10-$25. blujazzakron.com
Blu Jazz presents Bobby Floyd
BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
