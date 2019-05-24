Jilly’s presents Brian Lisik and the Unfortunates with Yankee Bravo

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Akron-native Lisik meshes grassroots with power pop. Originally from Canton, Yankee Bravo mixes folk with Americana and rock. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
