Ode to Otters

If you love North American river otters, join the World Otter Day celebration with a delicious breakfast buffet, crafts, cookie decorating and keeper talks. Plus, there will be a special appearance by the zoo’s new mascot, Potter the Otter. Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 8-10 a.m. $10-$12. Free/Members. akronzoo.org