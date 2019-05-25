Ode to Otters

Akron Zoo 505 Euclid Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307

If you love North American river otters, join the World Otter Day celebration with a delicious breakfast buffet, crafts, cookie decorating and keeper talks. Plus, there will be a special appearance by the zoo’s new mascot, Potter the Otter. Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 8-10 a.m. $10-$12. Free/Members. akronzoo.org

Akron Zoo 505 Euclid Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307
