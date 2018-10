52nd Annual Ohio Mart

Stan Hywet’s artisan craft showcase is a major fundraiser for the estate. Enjoy 120 artists and exhibitors talented in sculpture, garden art, ceramics, textiles, jewelry and handcrafted furniture. Entertainment, children’s activities and raffles are also included. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fri.-Sat.; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sun. $5-$16. stanhywet.org