“Charlotte's Web”

One of the most beloved children's books of all time takes the stage. Wilbur, Charlotte, Templeton and Fern will all be there, waiting to share their beautiful story with you and your family. This show is best enjoyed by families ages 4 and over. Magical Theatre Company, 565 W. Tuscarawas Ave., Barberton. $15-$19. For tickets and showtimes, visit magicaltheatre.org.