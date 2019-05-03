“Charlotte's Web”

to Google Calendar - “Charlotte's Web” - 2019-05-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Charlotte's Web” - 2019-05-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Charlotte's Web” - 2019-05-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - “Charlotte's Web” - 2019-05-03 00:00:00

Magical Theatre Company 565 Tuscarawas Ave, Barberton, Ohio

One of the most beloved children's books of all time takes the stage. Wilbur, Charlotte, Templeton and Fern will all be there, waiting to share their beautiful story with you and your family. This show is best enjoyed by families ages 4 and over. Magical Theatre Company, 565 W. Tuscarawas Ave., Barberton. $15-$19. For tickets and showtimes, visit magicaltheatre.org.

Info

Magical Theatre Company 565 Tuscarawas Ave, Barberton, Ohio View Map
Events in The 330, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - “Charlotte's Web” - 2019-05-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Charlotte's Web” - 2019-05-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Charlotte's Web” - 2019-05-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - “Charlotte's Web” - 2019-05-03 00:00:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

April 29, 2019

Tuesday

April 30, 2019

Wednesday

May 1, 2019

Thursday

May 2, 2019

Friday

May 3, 2019

Saturday

May 4, 2019

Sunday

May 5, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail