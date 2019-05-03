Blu Jazz presents Justin Kauflin: “Keep on Keepin’ on”

Award-winning Los Angeles jazz pianist, composer, producer, educator and Quincy Jones Artist swings into Akron for a must-hear concert and film screening of his critically acclaimed documentary, presented by the Blu Jazz Masterclass Foundation. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 5:30 p.m. Masterclass, 8 p.m. Concert. $10-$25. blujazzakron.com