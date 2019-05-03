Spring Garden Party

Dayton Nursery 3459 Cleveland-Massillon Road, City of Norton, Ohio 44203

Enjoy a night with the Akron Symphony Guild at the Dayton Nursery, featuring wine and light hors d’oeuvres, a presentation by Tom Dayton and an opportunity to shop the nursery. Guests may purchase tickets for one of three raffle baskets to benefit the Akron Symphony Guild’s numerous community projects. Dayton Nursery, Owl Barn, 3459 Cleveland-Massillon Road, Norton. 5:30 p.m. $10-$25. daytonnursery.com

Concerts & Live Music, This & That
