The Kent Stage presents Red Wanting Blue

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

Hailed as "Midwestern rock heroes" by American Songwriter, this band has spent the last 20 years establishing itself as one of the indie world's most enduring and self-sufficient acts, notching appearances everywhere from Letterman to NPR and reaching No. 3 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $27-$32. thekentstage.com

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240 View Map
