Red Wanting Blue

Goodyear Hall 1201 E. Market St., Akron, Ohio

Hailed as "Midwestern rock heroes" by American Songwriter, this band has spent the last 20 years establishing itself as one of the indie world's most enduring and self-sufficient acts, notching appearances everywhere from the Late Show with David Letterman to NPR and reaching No. 3 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart. Goodyear Theater, 1201 E. Market St., Akron. 8 p.m. $35-$350. goodyeartheater.com

December 28, 2019

