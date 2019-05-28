Akron Cultural Plan Neighborhood Meet-Up: Firestone Metro Park

Join this playfully fun community event focused on arts, culture and environment in Akron. Learn about present and future projects while creating a public art piece that will be displayed in Akron. Akron Cultural Plan is a series of eleven identical community workshops, each held in a different Akron neighborhood throughout the summer. Registration is required. Firestone Metro Park, 2620 Harrington Road, Akron. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free. For details, visit akronculturalplan.com.