Akron Cultural Plan Neighborhood Meet-Up: Firestone Metro Park

Firestone Metro Park 2400 Harrington Road, Akron, Ohio 44319

Join this playfully fun community event focused on arts, culture and environment in Akron. Learn about present and future projects while creating a public art piece that will be displayed in Akron. Akron Cultural Plan is a series of eleven identical community workshops, each held in a different Akron neighborhood throughout the summer. Registration is required. Firestone Metro Park, 2620 Harrington Road, Akron. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free. For details, visit akronculturalplan.com.

Firestone Metro Park 2400 Harrington Road, Akron, Ohio 44319 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Kids & Family
