The Kent Stage presents Steve Earle and The Dukes

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

This three-time Grammy award recipient and 11-time Grammy nominee is a cornerstone of Americana music. One of the most acclaimed singer-songwriters of his generation, he has released 20 albums. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $28-$38. thekentstage.com

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240
