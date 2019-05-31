Blu Jazz presents Daniel Weatherspoon

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

This Grammy award-winning producer and Billboard and iTunes chart-topping contemporary jazz artist brings his soulful and funky sound to the Rubber City by way of Nashville in a not-to-miss return to Blu. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 8 p.m. $10-$20. blujazzakron.com

Info

10363985_291863340988191_8870290598549334919_n.jpg
