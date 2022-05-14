Parma Lapidary Club will present the 53th Annual Rock-a-Rama Jewelry Arts, Rock, and Gem Show, taking place at the Soccer Sportsplex, 31515 Lorain Rd., North Olmsted, Ohio on May 14 and 15, 2022. Hours are 12-6pm on Saturday and 12-5pm on Sunday.

This year the 53rd annual Rock-a-Rama will feature over 30 dealers, many of them new to Cleveland, Ohio. The dealers possess an incredible amount of knowledge regarding the geological, gemological, and paleontological sciences and will be able to assist in your selections. They will have available for purchase a huge selection of unique minerals, gems, fossils, beads, and handcrafted jewelry gifts in all price ranges.

Throughout the weekend there will be display cases and demonstrations of the jewelry and lapidary arts by the Parma Lapidary Club. There will also be silent auction items and door prizes. There will be a Kids Corner and programs for the whole family.

Admission for this indoor event is $6 for adults (good for both days), and is free for children under 12, and free for Scouts in uniform. There will be door prizes and raffles all weekend long. Food will be available for purchase on site and parking is free. For additional information visit Parma Lapidary at www.parmalapidary.com.

The Parma Lapidary Club was established in 1958, and since 1960 have also been members of the Midwest Federation of Mineralogical and Geological Societies and the American Federation of Mineralogical Societies. The purpose of our club is to stimulate interest in the lapidary and metalworking arts and in geology, mineralogy, paleontology, and other related earth sciences. The club meets at 7:00 P.M. the first Thursday of every month except July at our club room and workshop at 12690 Elmwood Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111. All ages are welcome.