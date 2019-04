Oddmall: Mutha Oith Creations

This unique event is equal parts art fair, craft show, comic con, gaming festival, cosplay extravaganza, toy show, antique show, vintage fashion show, geek-splosion, music fest and magic show. If it’s fun, artsy, geeky, crafty or odd, chances are it can be found at Oddmall. John S. Knight Center, 77 E. Mill St., Akron. Free, but donations are appreciated. oddmall.info