Cinco de Mayo at the Akron Zoo

Akron Zoo 505 Euclid Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at this family-friendly event. Extended evening hours mean more time to enjoy themed food, music and more. Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. $10-$12. Free/Members. akronzoo.org

Akron Zoo 505 Euclid Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307
Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
