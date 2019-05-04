The Kent Stage presents Pete Seeger’s 100th Birthday Party featuring John McCutcheon

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

From inauspicious beginnings, McCutcheon has emerged as one of the most-respected and loved folksingers. He is a master of a dozen different traditional instruments, most notably the rare and beautiful hammer dulcimer. His songwriting has been hailed by critics around the globe. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $25. thekentstage.com

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240 View Map
