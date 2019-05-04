The Winery at Wolf Creek’s annual Goat Derby

Each year on the same day as the Kentucky Derby, Wolf Creek Winery invites families to place bets on their favorite goats. All bets and donations will benefit local animal rescue organizations. Come dressed in your best derby costume and win a prize. Registration is required. The Winery at Wolf Creek, 2637 S. Cleveland Massillon Road, Barberton. Noon-6 p.m. Free. wineryatwolfcreek.com