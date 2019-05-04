The Winery at Wolf Creek’s annual Goat Derby

The Winery at Wolf Creek 2637 South Cleveland Massillon Road, Norton, Ohio 44203

Each year on the same day as the Kentucky Derby, Wolf Creek Winery invites families to place bets on their favorite goats. All bets and donations will benefit local animal rescue organizations. Come dressed in your best derby costume and win a prize. Registration is required. The Winery at Wolf Creek,  2637 S. Cleveland Massillon Road, Barberton. Noon-6 p.m. Free. wineryatwolfcreek.com

The Winery at Wolf Creek 2637 South Cleveland Massillon Road, Norton, Ohio 44203 View Map
