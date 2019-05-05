Astronomy Night

to Google Calendar - Astronomy Night - 2019-05-05 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Astronomy Night - 2019-05-05 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Astronomy Night - 2019-05-05 20:30:00 iCalendar - Astronomy Night - 2019-05-05 20:30:00

Bath Nature Preserve 4160 Ira Road, Akron, Ohio 44333

Look for spiral galaxies, double stars, Mars, the moon and several constellations. You might even see a shooting star. Telescopes will be available for viewing. Fingers crossed that the clouds stay away. Bath Nature Preserve, 4160 Ira Road, Akron. 8:30-10:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Info

Bath Nature Preserve 4160 Ira Road, Akron, Ohio 44333 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
to Google Calendar - Astronomy Night - 2019-05-05 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Astronomy Night - 2019-05-05 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Astronomy Night - 2019-05-05 20:30:00 iCalendar - Astronomy Night - 2019-05-05 20:30:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

April 29, 2019

Tuesday

April 30, 2019

Wednesday

May 1, 2019

Thursday

May 2, 2019

Friday

May 3, 2019

Saturday

May 4, 2019

Sunday

May 5, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail