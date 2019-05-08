Walk & Talk: Sustainability

Springfield Bog Metro Park 1400 Portage Line Road, Akron, Ohio 44312

Enjoy a walk along the trail while talking about how we can all be a little more environmentally conscious in our daily lives. Bring ideas to share. Springfield Bog Metro Park, 1400 Portage Line Road, Springfield Township. 6-7:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Info

Springfield Bog Metro Park 1400 Portage Line Road, Akron, Ohio 44312 View Map
Tags

