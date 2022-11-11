5th Annual Trivia & Tacos

St George Family Center 3204 Ridgewood Road, Northwest Akron, Ohio 44333

Bath Volunteers for Service (501(c)3) Annual Adult Only Trivia & Tacos Night. Ticket options include single, multiple, or a table for 8 players. Taco bar, wine, beer and Margaritas while pitting your table team's trivia knowledge against others. Additional games and raffles (cash only) available that evening.

