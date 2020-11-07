Open Arms Adoptions' 5th Annual Wine Pull is going virtual this year! We have an exclusive and interactive event website that will be available to all those who register for the event. We are offering a free ticket option as well as a couple "party-in-place" options. You will be able to bid on some awesome auction items, buy 50/50 raffle tickets, purchase tickets for the wine pull, and more! Everything culminates in a "live" event on Saturday, November 7.

Proceeds benefit our Keeping Siblings Together by Adoption program. There are over 3,000 children available for adoption in Ohio. 70% of them have one or more siblings also in foster care, and sometimes, they are separated. We work to find and train willing and able families to adopt sibling groups. Ongoing support from our social workers is provided for as long as the families need.