Main Street Kent Art & Wine Festival

Main Street Kent, Downtown Kent Kent, Ohio

Join the annual Art & Wine Festival presented in partnership with Kent State University College of the Arts. Enjoy wine from ten Ohio wineries, local food, cool art and live entertainment throughout the day. Main Street, Downtown Kent. Noon-9 p.m. Free. mainstreetkent.org

Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Outdoor Activities, This & That
