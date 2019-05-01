Join the annual Art & Wine Festival presented in partnership with Kent State University College of the Arts. Enjoy wine from ten Ohio wineries, local food, cool art and live entertainment throughout the day. Main Street, Downtown Kent. Noon-9 p.m. Free. mainstreetkent.org
Main Street Kent Art & Wine Festival
Main Street Kent, Downtown Kent Kent, Ohio
