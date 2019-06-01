ProgNation: Classic Prog-Rock Tribute Band

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

This band from Cleveland is one of the most talked-about classic prog-rock acts, demonstrating first-class performances of Yes, King Crimson, Genesis, ELP, Moody Blues and more. MGM Northfield Park, The Neon Room, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $15. livenation.com

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067 View Map
