Wellness Expo

Enjoy an opportunity for people to learn and sample various products that contribute to a healthy lifestyle. This event is to empower the mind, body and soul of all ages. Exhibitors include children services, chiropractors, health and fitness facilities, local yoga studios, massage and body work, senior services and more. Healthy food options from your local food vendors will also be available, as well as dance, yoga, and activities. Lock 3, 200 S. Main St., Akron. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. lock3live.com