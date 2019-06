"Mamma Mia!” a Musical Comedy

The story-telling magic of Abba's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. Over 60 million people worldwide have fallen in love with the characters, the story and the music that makes “Mamma Mia!” the ultimate feel-good show. Weathervane Playhouse, 1301 Weathervane Playhouse, Akron. $10-$26. For tickets and showtimes, visit weathervaneplayhouse.com.