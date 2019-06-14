“Charlotte’s Web”

Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre 324 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, Ohio

“Charlotte’s Web”

Enjoy this beautiful, knowing play about friendship that gives the audience an evening of enchantment. Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, 324 Cleveland Ave., NW, Canton. $15. For tickets and showtimes, visit avenuearts.org.

Events in The 330, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, This & That
