Drop-In Discovery: Awesome Amphibians

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

Children and their adult companions can drop in to learn about some awesome amphibians that may be out and about this season. Meet one of our resident amphibians and make a craft to take home. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 1-3 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313
