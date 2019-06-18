Melissa Etheridge

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

She’s back for an evening of unforgettable songs, this time featuring new music from her new album “The Medicine Show,” out now on Concord Records. MGM Northfield Park, Center Stage, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 7:30 p.m. $46-$83. livenation.com

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067
