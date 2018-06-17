61st annual Classic, Antique & Collector Car Show at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens

This Father’s Day car show is presented with the Ohio Region Classic Car Club of America. View 400 classic, antique and collector cars manufactured from 1915-1993. The special feature is a British Invasion Class, and the Inner Circle returns after a one-year hiatus. Tours of the Manor House are self-guided only. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. $5-$14. stanhywet.org