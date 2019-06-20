Thursday Night Music Club Summer Series: Zach Freidhof with CLE Urban Winery

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Thursday Night Music Club is presented by Café 1810 highlighting many of the region’s best musicians, in a beautiful outdoor setting. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs while they enjoy a beer or glass of wine by the bonfire. Sit back and enjoy an evening of great music, food and spirits in a unique historic setting. Hale Farm & Village, 2686 Oak Hill Road, Bath. 5-9 p.m. wrhs.org

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
