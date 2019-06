8th annual All-City Musical: “Aida”

Featuring music by Elton John and lyrics by Tim Rice, this Disney-produced musical is based on Giuseppe Verdi's 19th-century opera of the same name and features the best high school performers in the region. The All-City Musical is presented by the Akron Civic Theatre's Women’s Guild. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. $10-$25. For tickets and showtimes, visit akroncivic.com.