17th Annual Summer Solstice Festival

to Google Calendar - 17th Annual Summer Solstice Festival - 2019-06-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 17th Annual Summer Solstice Festival - 2019-06-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 17th Annual Summer Solstice Festival - 2019-06-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - 17th Annual Summer Solstice Festival - 2019-06-21 00:00:00

Sarah's Vineyard Winery 1204 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

17th Annual Summer Solstice Festival

Spend the weekend at Sarah’s Vineyard celebrating the start of Summer. Celebrate with live music all weekend, local food vendors and shop artisans all while sipping on your favorite SV wines. Settle in with a seat in the outdoor pavilion or bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy music from the lawn area. The festival also features local artisans selling photography, pottery, jewelry, candles, homegoods, clothing and textiles and more. Sarah’s Vineyard, 1204 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. $15. For details, visit sarahsvineyardwinery.com

Info

Sarah's Vineyard Winery 1204 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor Activities, This & That
to Google Calendar - 17th Annual Summer Solstice Festival - 2019-06-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 17th Annual Summer Solstice Festival - 2019-06-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 17th Annual Summer Solstice Festival - 2019-06-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - 17th Annual Summer Solstice Festival - 2019-06-21 00:00:00

Tags

Subscribe right rail

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

June 19, 2019

Thursday

June 20, 2019

Friday

June 21, 2019

Saturday

June 22, 2019

Sunday

June 23, 2019

Monday

June 24, 2019

Tuesday

June 25, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours