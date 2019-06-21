17th Annual Summer Solstice Festival

Spend the weekend at Sarah’s Vineyard celebrating the start of Summer. Celebrate with live music all weekend, local food vendors and shop artisans all while sipping on your favorite SV wines. Settle in with a seat in the outdoor pavilion or bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy music from the lawn area. The festival also features local artisans selling photography, pottery, jewelry, candles, homegoods, clothing and textiles and more. Sarah’s Vineyard, 1204 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. $15. For details, visit sarahsvineyardwinery.com