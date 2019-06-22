Summer Solstice Celebration

This tradition brings reflection, change, new beginnings and an overall celebration of the beautiful nature our planet boasts. Join the Trailhead at Cascade Lofts & Cascade Locks Park Association for a magical day filled with celestial happenings, local discoveries and an official kick-off to the Summer season. Families can enjoy live music, food, workshops, kids’ activities and art installations. Be sure to visit the Mustill Store Visitor Center for more kids’ activities and the Duck Derby. The Trailhead at Cascade Lofts, 21 W. North St., Akron. 1-11 p.m. Free. trailheadevents.com