Music by the Lake

Enjoy free lake swimming from 3 to 6:45 p.m. and a one-hour concert by the Metro Parks Ensemble near Maple Beach Shelter at 7 p.m. Kids' activities and dessert are provided. Concert canceled if it rains. Call 330-865-8060 if wet weather is in the forecast. Munroe Falls Metro Park, Lake Area, 521 S. River Road, Munroe Falls. 7-8 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org